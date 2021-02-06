No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77

DRAKE (17-0)
Brodie 4-6 0-0 8, Hemphill 9-16 0-1 18, Murphy 4-7 1-2 11, Penn 3-10 3-4 10, Wilkins 3-8 3-5 10, Sturtz 4-4 0-1 8, Yesufu 5-9 1-1 12, Ferguson 1-2 1-2 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 9-16 80.
VALPARAISO (6-12)
Krikke 7-14 2-2 16, Gordon 4-6 0-0 11, Sackey 3-9 0-0 7, C.Barrett 1-3 0-0 3, Clay 3-9 0-1 6, Edwards 6-15 4-7 20, Morgan 1-3 1-2 3, Ognacevic 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-65 7-12 77.
Halftime_Valparaiso 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Drake 5-13 (Murphy 2-3, Penn 1-3, Yesufu 1-3, Wilkins 1-4), Valparaiso 12-29 (Edwards 4-10, Ognacevic 3-4, Gordon 3-5, C.Barrett 1-3, Sackey 1-4, Clay 0-1, Krikke 0-2). Rebounds_Drake 45 (Hemphill 12), Valparaiso 25 (Gordon, Clay 7). Assists_Drake 13 (Penn 7), Valparaiso 19 (Sackey, Clay 4). Total Fouls_Drake 15, Valparaiso 17. A_123 (5,000).
