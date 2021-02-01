No. 25 Drake 95, Illinois St. 60

ILLINOIS ST. (5-12)
Mahorcic 1-6 0-0 2, Fleming 0-6 0-0 0, Horne 4-9 1-2 11, Reeves 8-11 2-3 20, Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Ndiaye 3-5 0-0 6, Boyd 1-7 0-1 2, Sissoko 3-5 0-0 7, Andrews 1-1 3-5 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 6-11 60.
DRAKE (17-0)
Brodie 1-4 1-1 3, Hemphill 8-10 2-2 18, Murphy 10-15 4-5 30, Penn 3-6 0-0 7, Wilkins 1-5 0-1 3, Yesufu 1-8 2-2 4, Sturtz 3-4 3-3 9, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Samake 1-1 0-0 2, Djamgouz 1-2 0-0 3, Burns 0-3 0-0 0, Gholson 0-1 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 1-1 0-0 2, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 12-14 95.
Halftime_Drake 39-24. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 6-27 (Reeves 2-3, Horne 2-5, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-4, Ndiaye 0-2, Stadelman 0-2, Boyd 0-4, Fleming 0-5), Drake 13-31 (Murphy 6-10, Jackson 4-6, Djamgouz 1-2, Penn 1-2, Wilkins 1-5, Burns 0-1, Dahlke 0-1, Gholson 0-1, Yesufu 0-3). Rebounds_Illinois St. 29 (Ndiaye 7), Drake 34 (Murphy, Sturtz 8). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Fleming 3), Drake 25 (Penn 7). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 12, Drake 14. A_737 (7,152).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments