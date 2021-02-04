Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 25 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (14-4)

Isaacs 1-4 1-1 3, Staiti 7-13 1-2 15, Caldwell 5-10 3-3 13, Connally 3-7 0-0 7, Morrison 8-13 9-10 25, Bates 3-3 0-0 6, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 4-9 0-0 8, Barker 3-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-69 14-16 83

ALABAMA (12-5)

Copeland 6-13 5-8 17, Walker 8-16 5-5 24, Abrams 3-7 0-1 6, Barber 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 3-16 4-4 10, Benjamin 0-3 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 5-7 1-3 12, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 15-21 76

Georgia 15 16 22 16 14 83
Alabama 18 17 15 19 7 76

3-Point Goals_Georgia 1-9 (Caldwell 0-3, Connally 1-1, Morrison 0-2, Barker 0-3), Alabama 5-16 (Walker 3-6, Abrams 0-1, Barber 1-1, Lewis 0-4, Benjamin 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-1, Rice 1-2). Assists_Georgia 12 (Connally 4), Alabama 12 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Copeland. Rebounds_Georgia 34 (Staiti 4-9), Alabama 46 (Copeland 5-14). Total Fouls_Georgia 21, Alabama 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_771.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon