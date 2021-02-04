No. 25 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT

GEORGIA (14-4)
Isaacs 1-4 1-1 3, Staiti 7-13 1-2 15, Caldwell 5-10 3-3 13, Connally 3-7 0-0 7, Morrison 8-13 9-10 25, Bates 3-3 0-0 6, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Coombs 4-9 0-0 8, Barker 3-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-69 14-16 83
ALABAMA (12-5)
Copeland 6-13 5-8 17, Walker 8-16 5-5 24, Abrams 3-7 0-1 6, Barber 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 3-16 4-4 10, Benjamin 0-3 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 5-7 1-3 12, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 15-21 76
|Georgia
|15
|16
|22
|16
|14
|—
|83
|Alabama
|18
|17
|15
|19
|7
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Georgia 1-9 (Caldwell 0-3, Connally 1-1, Morrison 0-2, Barker 0-3), Alabama 5-16 (Walker 3-6, Abrams 0-1, Barber 1-1, Lewis 0-4, Benjamin 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-1, Rice 1-2). Assists_Georgia 12 (Connally 4), Alabama 12 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Copeland. Rebounds_Georgia 34 (Staiti 4-9), Alabama 46 (Copeland 5-14). Total Fouls_Georgia 21, Alabama 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_771.
