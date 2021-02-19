Trending:
No. 25 Missouri St. 62, Bradley 56

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:27 pm
BRADLEY (12-9)

White 3-7 1-2 7, Ufochukwu 1-2 0-0 2, Haack 3-10 4-5 10, Koenig 3-6 0-0 8, Lasha Petree 6-15 0-0 13, Marsh 1-2 0-0 2, Mahri Petree 5-10 0-0 10, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Danso 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 5-7 56

MISSOURI ST. (14-2)

Franklin 4-10 3-8 11, Hipp 6-11 0-3 12, Calip 3-15 4-5 11, Ruffridge 3-5 1-1 8, Wilson 3-6 1-1 8, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Gartner 2-4 0-0 4, Manning 1-6 1-2 4, Winslow 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 10-20 62

Bradley 13 15 16 12 56
Missouri St. 15 21 13 13 62

3-Point Goals_Bradley 3-16 (Haack 0-4, Koenig 2-4, Petree 1-5, Marsh 0-1, Petree 0-2), Missouri St. 4-15 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 1-5, Ruffridge 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Manning 1-3). Assists_Bradley 15 (White 6), Missouri St. 11 (Ruffridge 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bradley 37 (Team 3-5), Missouri St. 39 (Hipp 4-6). Total Fouls_Bradley 19, Missouri St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

