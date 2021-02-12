No. 25 Missouri St. 69, Illinois St. 52

MISSOURI ST. (12-2)
Franklin 6-11 4-6 16, Hipp 4-5 0-1 9, Calip 3-11 3-3 11, Ruffridge 3-9 0-0 8, Wilson 3-6 0-0 7, Jackson 5-8 1-2 11, Gartner 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Manning 2-6 0-0 5, Rocca 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 8-12 69
ILLINOIS ST. (9-5)
Koudelka 1-1 0-0 2, Crompton 6-12 0-0 16, Moore 3-8 1-2 7, Redmond 5-14 3-4 14, Saylor 0-2 1-2 1, Call 0-0 0-0 0, Newland 0-0 0-0 0, Wong 0-3 2-2 2, Bullman 0-2 0-0 0, McGinnis-Taylor 0-0 1-2 1, Wilson 1-6 7-8 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-48 15-20 52
|Missouri St.
|24
|13
|12
|20
|—
|69
|Illinois St.
|9
|13
|18
|12
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-19 (Hipp 1-1, Calip 2-3, Ruffridge 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Manning 1-4, Rocca 0-1), Illinois St. 5-15 (Crompton 4-7, Moore 0-2, Redmond 1-2, Wong 0-2, Bullman 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Missouri St. 19 (Manning 5), Illinois St. 5 (Saylor 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri St. 38 (Franklin 4-10), Illinois St. 30 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 20, Illinois St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
