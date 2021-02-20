No. 25 Missouri St. 75, Bradley 62

BRADLEY (12-10)

White 4-12 0-0 8, Ufochukwu 0-1 0-0 0, Haack 7-11 7-8 24, Koenig 1-7 0-0 3, Lasha Petree 5-13 1-1 13, Marsh 2-2 0-1 5, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Interrante 0-0 0-0 0, Mahri Petree 2-5 0-0 4, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Danso 1-3 1-2 3, Fitch 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 9-12 62

MISSOURI ST. (15-2)

Franklin 4-5 2-3 10, Hipp 5-9 2-2 12, Calip 5-13 7-7 17, Ruffridge 2-6 0-0 6, Wilson 4-8 4-5 13, Jackson 2-5 3-4 7, Gartner 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Manning 2-3 2-2 8, Rocca 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 20-23 75

Bradley 19 18 7 18 — 62 Missouri St. 19 18 17 21 — 75

3-Point Goals_Bradley 7-17 (Haack 3-5, Koenig 1-5, Petree 2-5, Marsh 1-1, Petree 0-1), Missouri St. 5-17 (Calip 0-2, Ruffridge 2-5, Wilson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Gartner 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Manning 2-3). Assists_Bradley 8 (White 2), Missouri St. 14 (Calip 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bradley 18 (White 2-3), Missouri St. 43 (Hipp 4-10). Total Fouls_Bradley 21, Missouri St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,613.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.