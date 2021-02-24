No. 25 Rutgers 63, Michigan St. 53

RUTGERS (11-3)
Gilles 2-3 0-0 5, Singleton 4-9 0-0 8, Guirantes 3-15 4-4 11, Johnson 8-16 5-5 22, Mack 3-5 1-6 7, Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Martino 3-4 0-0 9, Walker 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 11-17 63
MICHIGAN ST. (12-7)
Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Clouden 1-14 6-8 8, Crooms 1-7 1-2 3, Ozment 4-6 0-0 10, Winston 0-8 1-2 1, Parks 5-8 2-4 12, Joiner 3-6 0-0 9, Bostic 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 10-16 53
|Rutgers
|13
|15
|11
|24
|—
|63
|Michigan St.
|15
|20
|11
|7
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Rutgers 6-15 (Gilles 1-1, Guirantes 1-4, Johnson 1-7, Martino 3-3), Michigan St. 5-14 (Clouden 0-2, Crooms 0-1, Ozment 2-2, Winston 0-3, Joiner 3-6). Assists_Rutgers 14 (Guirantes 8), Michigan St. 14 (Clouden 5). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Crooms, Ozment. Rebounds_Rutgers 31 (Singleton 3-6), Michigan St. 41 (Parks 4-5). Total Fouls_Rutgers 16, Michigan St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_36.
