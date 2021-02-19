Trending:
No. 25 San Diego St. 67, Fresno St. 53

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 12:09 am
SAN DIEGO ST. (16-4)

Mensah 1-5 0-0 2, Mitchell 6-12 7-8 19, Gomez 3-5 0-0 8, Pulliam 8-14 0-0 18, Schakel 5-10 2-2 13, Tomaic 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 2-3 1-4 5, Seiko 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-14 67.

FRESNO ST. (9-8)

Robinson 5-12 6-6 17, Ballard 1-6 0-0 3, Hill 4-10 0-0 11, Holland 1-5 4-4 6, Stroud 2-7 1-2 5, Harding 1-3 0-0 3, Colimerio 0-0 0-0 0, Gage 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 3-3 0-3 6, Meah 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 11-15 53.

Halftime_San Diego St. 32-20. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 5-15 (Gomez 2-3, Pulliam 2-3, Schakel 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Tomaic 0-1), Fresno St. 6-18 (Hill 3-5, Robinson 1-2, Harding 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Campbell 0-1, Holland 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego St. 30 (Mensah 8), Fresno St. 34 (Robinson 13). Assists_San Diego St. 8 (Pulliam, Butler 3), Fresno St. 10 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 18, Fresno St. 16.

