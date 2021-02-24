Trending:
No. 25 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:03 pm
TENNESSEE (15-6)

Fulkerson 2-2 0-1 4, Bailey 7-14 2-2 21, Johnson 1-6 4-6 6, Springer 5-8 10-10 20, Pons 4-8 2-2 10, James 1-6 0-1 2, Vescovi 1-4 0-0 3, Nkamhoua 2-2 0-0 4, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 18-22 70.

VANDERBILT (6-12)

Millora-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 5-12 0-1 13, McBride 4-5 0-0 11, Albert 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 4-14 1-3 10, Stute 1-7 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 2-2 14, Obinna 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Odusipe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 3-6 58.

Halftime_Tennessee 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-19 (Bailey 5-8, Vescovi 1-4, James 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Springer 0-2, Pons 0-3), Vanderbilt 13-33 (Thomas 4-6, McBride 3-4, Evans 3-8, Albert 1-3, Wright 1-5, Stute 1-6, Harvey 0-1). Rebounds_Tennessee 34 (Pons 9), Vanderbilt 25 (Evans, Albert, Wright 4). Assists_Tennessee 11 (Bailey, Johnson 3), Vanderbilt 9 (Wright 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 13, Vanderbilt 21.

