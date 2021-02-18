Trending:
No. 3 Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:41 pm
LOUISVILLE (20-1)

Dixon 6-8 0-1 12, Evans 11-20 4-4 29, Robinson 2-3 2-3 6, Kianna Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Van Lith 5-9 3-3 13, Cochran 2-5 0-0 4, Parker 0-0 2-2 2, Balogun 4-9 2-2 10, Konno 1-3 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-65 13-15 82

PITTSBURGH (5-10)

Igbokwe 1-4 1-2 3, Brown 0-7 0-2 0, Everett 5-11 2-4 14, Green 7-12 1-2 20, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Ezeja 2-4 1-3 5, Hayford 0-5 2-2 2, Strother 1-7 0-0 3, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 0-3 0-0 0, Hueston 1-3 1-2 3, King 3-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-66 8-17 58

Louisville 17 16 28 21 82
Pittsburgh 9 18 13 18 58

3-Point Goals_Louisville 3-16 (Evans 3-5, Smith 0-5, Van Lith 0-1, Cochran 0-1, Balogun 0-2, Konno 0-2), Pittsburgh 8-19 (Everett 2-4, Green 5-8, Strother 1-5, Exanor 0-2). Assists_Louisville 18 (Robinson 5), Pittsburgh 17 (Everett 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 44 (Robinson 3-9), Pittsburgh 40 (Team 6-9). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Pittsburgh 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_500.

