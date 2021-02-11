No. 3 Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 70

GEORGIA TECH (11-5)
Cubaj 2-6 0-0 4, Hermosa 5-8 3-4 13, Fletcher 5-11 8-8 19, Lahtinen 2-7 1-2 6, McQueen 4-6 2-6 14, Love 3-9 0-1 6, Boyd 4-10 0-0 8, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 14-21 70
LOUISVILLE (19-1)
Dixon 4-9 5-5 13, Evans 8-19 8-8 25, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 9-13 0-0 21, Van Lith 1-4 1-2 4, Cochran 6-11 1-1 13, Balogun 4-6 0-0 9, Konno 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-65 15-16 85
|Georgia Tech
|20
|8
|23
|19
|—
|70
|Louisville
|19
|17
|24
|25
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-13 (Fletcher 1-1, Lahtinen 1-2, McQueen 4-5, Love 0-1, Boyd 0-4), Louisville 6-14 (Evans 1-4, Smith 3-6, Van Lith 1-2, Balogun 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 18 (McQueen 6), Louisville 17 (Evans 7). Fouled Out_Louisville Smith. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 34 (Hermosa 4-6), Louisville 37 (Dixon 3-9). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, Louisville 18. Technical Fouls_Georgia Tech Fletcher 1, Louisville Robinson 1. A_2,914.
