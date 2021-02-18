Trending:
No. 3 Michigan 71, Rutgers 64

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:14 pm
RUTGERS (12-8)

Johnson 5-7 3-6 13, Baker 3-12 0-0 6, McConnell 5-14 0-0 10, Mulcahy 1-1 0-0 2, Harper 3-10 5-5 12, Young 6-12 2-4 16, Omoruyi 2-3 0-1 4, Mathis 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 25-62 11-18 64.

MICHIGAN (15-1)

Livers 3-10 1-2 7, Dickinson 4-10 2-2 10, E.Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, Smith 4-7 3-5 12, Wagner 6-9 5-6 20, Davis 3-3 1-2 7, Brown 1-3 3-4 6, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 17-23 71.

Halftime_Michigan 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 3-12 (Young 2-3, Harper 1-4, Baker 0-2, McConnell 0-3), Michigan 6-15 (Wagner 3-4, Brown 1-2, Johns 1-2, Smith 1-2, E.Brooks 0-1, Livers 0-4). Rebounds_Rutgers 26 (McConnell 7), Michigan 35 (Dickinson 8). Assists_Rutgers 8 (Baker, Mulcahy 2), Michigan 12 (E.Brooks 4). Total Fouls_Rutgers 16, Michigan 17. A_43 (12,707).

