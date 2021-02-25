No. 3 Michigan 79, No. 9 Iowa 57

IOWA (17-7)
Garza 6-19 3-3 16, Bohannon 4-10 3-4 13, Fredrick 4-5 0-0 9, C.McCaffery 0-2 0-0 0, Wieskamp 4-9 2-2 11, Ke.Murray 3-6 0-0 7, P.McCaffery 0-4 0-0 0, Toussaint 0-1 1-2 1, Ulis 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Nunge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 9-11 57.
MICHIGAN (17-1)
Livers 5-8 2-2 16, Dickinson 6-13 2-2 14, Brooks 3-11 0-0 7, Smith 3-9 0-0 6, Wagner 9-12 1-2 21, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, Johns 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Faulds 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 5-6 79.
Halftime_Michigan 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 6-19 (Bohannon 2-6, Fredrick 1-1, Garza 1-2, Ke.Murray 1-2, Wieskamp 1-5, C.McCaffery 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-1, Nunge 0-1), Michigan 8-17 (Livers 4-5, Wagner 2-3, Brown 1-1, Brooks 1-4, Johns 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa 31 (C.McCaffery 8), Michigan 39 (Dickinson, Brooks 8). Assists_Iowa 4 (Fredrick 2), Michigan 13 (Smith, Wagner 4). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Michigan 13. A_83 (12,707).
