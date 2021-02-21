No. 3 Michigan 92, No. 4 Ohio St. 87

MICHIGAN (16-1)

Livers 4-9 2-4 12, Dickinson 8-14 6-6 22, Brooks 5-9 4-4 17, Smith 3-9 3-4 11, Wagner 2-4 4-6 9, C.Brown 6-8 0-0 15, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Johns 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 19-24 92.

OHIO ST. (18-5)

Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Liddell 7-15 6-7 23, Sueing 2-5 1-1 6, Young 2-5 1-1 5, Washington 12-18 1-1 30, Walker 6-9 2-2 15, Key 1-3 0-0 2, Towns 1-2 1-1 3, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, E.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 12-13 87.

Halftime_Michigan 45-43. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 11-23 (Brooks 3-4, C.Brown 3-4, Smith 2-5, Livers 2-6, Wagner 1-3, Johns 0-1), Ohio St. 11-22 (Washington 5-10, Liddell 3-5, Johnson 1-1, Sueing 1-1, Walker 1-2, Towns 0-1, Ahrens 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan 28 (Dickinson 9), Ohio St. 24 (Liddell 10). Assists_Michigan 19 (Smith 7), Ohio St. 11 (Liddell, Washington, Walker 3). Total Fouls_Michigan 13, Ohio St. 17.

