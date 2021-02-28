No. 3 Texas A&M 65, No. 5 South Carolina 57

SOUTH CAROLINA (19-4)
Boston 5-11 0-0 11, Saxton 1-5 0-1 2, Beal 4-9 0-0 9, Cooke 4-17 5-6 15, Henderson 6-15 2-2 15, Amihere 0-3 0-0 0, Grissett 2-4 1-2 5, Littleton 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-68 8-11 57
TEXAS A&M (22-1)
Jones 7-14 2-2 16, Johnson 2-2 2-4 6, Nixon 4-10 1-2 11, Wells 3-10 4-6 10, Wilson 8-19 1-1 17, Dreimane 1-1 0-0 2, Zaay Green 0-1 0-0 0, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 10-15 65
|South Carolina
|14
|20
|8
|15
|—
|57
|Texas A&M
|17
|18
|19
|11
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 5-22 (Boston 1-4, Beal 1-3, Cooke 2-9, Henderson 1-4, Littleton 0-1, Russell 0-1), Texas A&M 3-7 (Nixon 2-3, Wells 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Pitts 1-2). Assists_South Carolina 11 (Henderson 6), Texas A&M 9 (Nixon 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 44 (Team 3-5), Texas A&M 40 (Johnson 3-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 17, Texas A&M 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,700.
