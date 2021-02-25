No. 3 Texas A&M 73, Alabama 67

TEXAS A&M (21-1)

Jones 5-14 2-2 12, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Nixon 6-9 1-2 16, Wells 6-13 4-4 16, Wilson 4-9 2-2 10, Dreimane 1-2 0-0 2, Zaay Green 1-3 0-0 2, McKinzie Green 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 3-5 2-2 11, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-60 11-12 73

ALABAMA (15-7)

Copeland 5-9 3-4 13, Walker 4-9 2-2 11, Abrams 2-5 0-0 6, Barber 2-9 0-0 6, Lewis 7-18 4-6 21, Benjamin 0-1 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 4-7 0-0 10, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 9-12 67

Texas A&M 19 23 20 11 — 73 Alabama 14 15 15 23 — 67

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 6-12 (Nixon 3-4, Wells 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Green 0-2, Pitts 3-3), Alabama 10-29 (Walker 1-5, Abrams 2-2, Barber 2-9, Lewis 3-10, Rice 2-3). Assists_Texas A&M 12 (Wells 4), Alabama 14 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Copeland. Rebounds_Texas A&M 32 (Jones 3-13), Alabama 37 (Rice 4-7). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 14, Alabama 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_648.

