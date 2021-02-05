Trending:
No. 3 UConn 87, Marquette 58

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:00 pm
UCONN (13-1)

Nelson-Ododa 4-9 0-0 8, Bueckers 12-18 0-0 30, Muhl 3-9 0-0 8, Westbrook 2-6 2-2 7, Williams 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 4-4 3-5 11, Poffenbarger 1-1 0-0 3, Chassion 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-61 7-10 87

MARQUETTE (12-3)

Marotta 3-8 0-0 6, Taylor 5-12 0-0 10, Van Kleunen 9-13 0-2 18, King 2-6 0-0 4, Lott 1-7 2-4 4, Kaifes 0-2 0-0 0, Valladay 2-5 2-2 7, Walker 1-1 0-1 2, Karlen 2-6 0-0 6, Nkumu 0-0 1-2 1, Okosun 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 5-11 58

UConn 21 20 30 16 87
Marquette 14 8 22 14 58

3-Point Goals_UConn 10-23 (Nelson-Ododa 0-1, Bueckers 6-9, Muhl 2-6, Westbrook 1-3, Williams 0-3, Poffenbarger 1-1), Marquette 3-14 (Taylor 0-1, Lott 0-4, Kaifes 0-1, Valladay 1-3, Karlen 2-5). Assists_UConn 27 (Muhl 9), Marquette 19 (Lott 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 32 (Nelson-Ododa 2-8), Marquette 32 (Marotta 4-6). Total Fouls_UConn 14, Marquette 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

