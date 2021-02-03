Trending:
No. 3 UConn 94, St. John’s 62

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:00 pm
ST. JOHN’S (5-10)

Farley 2-5 0-0 5, Emma Nolan 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 3-8 3-3 9, Correa 11-21 6-6 33, Drake 3-4 0-0 7, Holmberg 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Nolan 0-1 0-0 0, Peeples 3-4 2-3 8, Clegg 0-0 0-0 0, Zabrecky 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-44 11-12 62

UCONN (12-1)

Edwards 9-11 4-4 22, Nelson-Ododa 5-10 1-1 11, Bueckers 13-20 1-2 32, Muhl 4-7 0-0 11, Westbrook 1-9 6-6 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Poffenbarger 0-2 0-0 0, Chassion 1-1 0-0 3, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 2-5 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-65 15-17 94

St. John’s 12 12 23 15 62
UConn 22 22 29 21 94

3-Point Goals_St. John’s 7-18 (Farley 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Correa 5-12, Drake 1-1, Nolan 0-1, Zabrecky 0-1), UConn 9-21 (Nelson-Ododa 0-2, Bueckers 5-6, Muhl 3-4, Westbrook 0-6, Poffenbarger 0-2, Chassion 1-1). Assists_St. John’s 10 (Bailey 5), UConn 27 (Bueckers 7). Fouled Out_St. John’s Bailey. Rebounds_St. John’s 21 (Peeples 4-7), UConn 30 (McLean 6-8). Total Fouls_St. John’s 17, UConn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

