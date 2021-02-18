Trending:
No. 4 NC State 66, Wake Forest 47

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 9:23 pm
NC STATE (14-2)

Jones 7-9 2-3 16, Cunane 6-13 2-2 15, Brown-Turner 9-14 1-1 21, Crutchfield 0-5 0-0 0, Perez 1-6 0-0 3, Boyd 4-8 0-2 9, Sutphin 0-2 0-0 0, Hobby 1-3 0-0 2, Demeke 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 5-8 66

WAKE FOREST (11-9)

Morra 3-9 0-0 6, Raca 6-13 5-5 18, Conti 1-9 1-2 4, Scruggs 2-4 0-0 4, Spear 1-6 0-0 2, Summiel 4-5 0-0 9, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Hoard 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Brown 0-2 1-2 1, Hinds 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 8-11 47

NC State 18 21 21 6 66
Wake Forest 15 11 10 11 47

3-Point Goals_NC State 5-17 (Jones 0-1, Cunane 1-2, Brown-Turner 2-3, Crutchfield 0-2, Perez 1-4, Boyd 1-3, Sutphin 0-2), Wake Forest 3-13 (Raca 1-3, Conti 1-3, Scruggs 0-1, Spear 0-3, Summiel 1-2, Williams 0-1). Assists_NC State 13 (Perez 5), Wake Forest 5 (Conti 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 39 (Cunane 3-10), Wake Forest 39 (Morra 3-7). Total Fouls_NC State 11, Wake Forest 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

