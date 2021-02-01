On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 4 NC State 74, No. 1 Louisville 60

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (12-1)

Jones 2-10 1-1 5, Cunane 7-9 1-1 16, Brown-Turner 7-17 0-0 16, Crutchfield 1-4 2-2 4, Perez 6-12 0-0 15, Boyd 4-9 8-8 16, Hobby 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 12-12 74

LOUISVILLE (16-1)

Cochran 4-7 0-0 8, Dixon 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 10-22 4-4 29, Smith 3-11 0-0 8, Van Lith 3-10 0-0 6, Balogun 2-5 2-4 7, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 6-8 60

NC State 18 11 20 25 74
Louisville 18 7 19 16 60

3-Point Goals_NC State 6-21 (Jones 0-3, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 2-7, Crutchfield 0-2, Perez 3-7, Hobby 0-1), Louisville 8-19 (Evans 5-8, Smith 2-6, Van Lith 0-2, Balogun 1-3). Assists_NC State 14 (Jones 4), Louisville 6 (Robinson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 44 (Jones 4-13), Louisville 29 (Cochran 2-9). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Louisville 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,989.

