No. 4 NC State 82, North Carolina 63

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 2:49 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (11-9)

Bailey 6-13 0-0 12, Holesinska 5-14 1-1 13, Kelly 6-14 1-2 14, Ustby 4-12 2-2 10, Watts 1-6 4-6 7, Poole 1-4 0-0 2, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-68 10-13 63

NC STATE (15-2)

Jones 9-17 2-2 20, Cunane 5-15 7-7 17, Brown-Turner 10-16 1-2 25, Crutchfield 2-6 0-0 5, Perez 2-6 0-0 5, Boyd 2-8 1-2 6, Hobby 1-1 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 13-15 82

North Carolina 8 13 23 19 63
NC State 19 12 29 22 82

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-24 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 2-7, Kelly 1-4, Ustby 0-3, Watts 1-4, Poole 0-1, Todd-Williams 1-1, Zelaya 0-2), NC State 7-20 (Jones 0-3, Cunane 0-3, Brown-Turner 4-5, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-4, Boyd 1-2). Assists_North Carolina 12 (Watts 5), NC State 13 (Cunane 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 39 (Holesinska 3-7), NC State 46 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 15, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.

