No. 4 NC State 86, Clemson 65

CLEMSON (10-8)
Robinson 5-8 0-0 11, Hank 1-5 0-0 3, Elliott 3-8 0-0 6, Spray 2-7 0-0 5, Washington 10-21 4-6 24, Cherry 1-2 1-1 3, Bennett 2-5 0-2 4, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Hipp 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 5-11 65
NC STATE (13-2)
Jones 8-10 2-5 21, Cunane 5-8 0-0 11, Brown-Turner 5-13 2-2 13, Crutchfield 2-5 0-0 6, Perez 3-7 0-0 8, Boyd 4-8 0-0 9, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Hobby 6-11 0-0 12, Demeke 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Bryant 1-2 1-2 3, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-68 6-10 86
|Clemson
|9
|21
|15
|20
|—
|65
|NC State
|28
|19
|21
|18
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-23 (Robinson 1-2, Hank 1-4, Elliott 0-2, Spray 1-6, Washington 0-1, Thomas 2-3, Hipp 1-5), NC State 10-21 (Jones 3-4, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-4, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 2-4, Boyd 1-2, Sutphin 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Assists_Clemson 12 (Washington 4), NC State 21 (Jones 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 36 (Bennett 3-5), NC State 41 (Team 2-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 11, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments