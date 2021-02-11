On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 4 NC State 86, Clemson 65

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (10-8)

Robinson 5-8 0-0 11, Hank 1-5 0-0 3, Elliott 3-8 0-0 6, Spray 2-7 0-0 5, Washington 10-21 4-6 24, Cherry 1-2 1-1 3, Bennett 2-5 0-2 4, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Hipp 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 5-11 65

NC STATE (13-2)

Jones 8-10 2-5 21, Cunane 5-8 0-0 11, Brown-Turner 5-13 2-2 13, Crutchfield 2-5 0-0 6, Perez 3-7 0-0 8, Boyd 4-8 0-0 9, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Hobby 6-11 0-0 12, Demeke 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 1-1 3, Bryant 1-2 1-2 3, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-68 6-10 86

Clemson 9 21 15 20 65
NC State 28 19 21 18 86

3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-23 (Robinson 1-2, Hank 1-4, Elliott 0-2, Spray 1-6, Washington 0-1, Thomas 2-3, Hipp 1-5), NC State 10-21 (Jones 3-4, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 1-4, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 2-4, Boyd 1-2, Sutphin 0-1, Bryant 0-1). Assists_Clemson 12 (Washington 4), NC State 21 (Jones 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 36 (Bennett 3-5), NC State 41 (Team 2-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 11, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery