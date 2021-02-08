Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 4 Ohio St. 73, Maryland 65

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (15-4)

Ahrens 4-9 0-0 11, Liddell 2-8 3-4 7, Sueing 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-12 3-3 18, Washington 7-15 1-2 18, Walker 2-4 6-6 11, Towns 2-4 0-0 6, Jallow 1-1 0-0 2, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 73.

MARYLAND (10-10)

Hamilton 0-6 2-2 2, Scott 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-1 7, Ayala 3-12 5-6 13, Wiggins 6-15 4-5 17, Morsell 4-5 0-0 8, Hart 2-6 2-2 7, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-18 65.

Halftime_Ohio St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 10-26 (Ahrens 3-8, Washington 3-10, Towns 2-4, Walker 1-1, Young 1-2, Liddell 0-1), Maryland 5-19 (Ayala 2-6, Scott 1-2, Hart 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, Hamilton 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio St. 27 (Liddell 6), Maryland 31 (Ayala 7). Assists_Ohio St. 15 (Washington 4), Maryland 12 (Wiggins 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, Maryland 14.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover