No. 4 Ohio St. 73, Maryland 65

OHIO ST. (15-4)
Ahrens 4-9 0-0 11, Liddell 2-8 3-4 7, Sueing 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-12 3-3 18, Washington 7-15 1-2 18, Walker 2-4 6-6 11, Towns 2-4 0-0 6, Jallow 1-1 0-0 2, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 73.
MARYLAND (10-10)
Hamilton 0-6 2-2 2, Scott 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-1 7, Ayala 3-12 5-6 13, Wiggins 6-15 4-5 17, Morsell 4-5 0-0 8, Hart 2-6 2-2 7, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-18 65.
Halftime_Ohio St. 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 10-26 (Ahrens 3-8, Washington 3-10, Towns 2-4, Walker 1-1, Young 1-2, Liddell 0-1), Maryland 5-19 (Ayala 2-6, Scott 1-2, Hart 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, Hamilton 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio St. 27 (Liddell 6), Maryland 31 (Ayala 7). Assists_Ohio St. 15 (Washington 4), Maryland 12 (Wiggins 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 20, Maryland 14.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments