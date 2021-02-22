Trending:
No. 4 Stanford 62, No. 9 Arizona 48

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 11:46 pm
ARIZONA (15-3)

Baptiste 2-8 0-0 5, Reese 2-5 2-4 7, Thomas 3-9 3-4 12, McDonald 8-24 4-4 20, Yeaney 1-2 0-2 2, Pellington 0-2 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 9-14 48

STANFORD (21-2)

Brink 4-10 1-2 10, Hull 6-11 2-2 16, Jones 5-10 3-5 13, Williams 5-14 2-2 15, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Belibi 1-1 0-2 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 3, Jump 1-4 0-0 3, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 8-13 62

Arizona 13 12 11 12 48
Stanford 13 18 17 14 62

3-Point Goals_Arizona 5-21 (Baptiste 1-2, Reese 1-3, Thomas 3-7, McDonald 0-6, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 0-2), Stanford 8-22 (Brink 1-1, Hull 2-4, Jones 0-1, Williams 3-10, Wilson 0-1, Prechtel 1-2, Jump 1-3). Assists_Arizona 9 (McDonald 4), Stanford 7 (Williams 4). Fouled Out_Stanford Brink. Rebounds_Arizona 32 (McDonald 3-5), Stanford 39 (Brink 2-7). Total Fouls_Arizona 16, Stanford 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

