No. 5 Illinois 74, No. 23 Wisconsin 69

ILLINOIS (17-6)
Cockburn 7-13 5-11 19, Frazier 1-3 4-4 6, Miller 2-3 1-2 6, Williams 4-6 2-2 12, Grandison 1-4 2-2 5, Curbelo 6-13 4-4 17, Bezhanishvili 3-4 1-2 7, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-48 19-27 74.
WISCONSIN (16-8)
Ford 1-7 0-0 3, Reuvers 3-10 0-0 6, Wahl 1-5 0-0 2, Davison 1-9 2-2 4, Trice 9-16 5-6 29, Jon.Davis 2-7 1-2 5, Potter 5-12 3-3 15, Anderson 2-3 0-2 5. Totals 24-69 11-15 69.
Halftime_Illinois 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 5-9 (Williams 2-3, Miller 1-1, Curbelo 1-2, Grandison 1-3), Wisconsin 10-31 (Trice 6-9, Potter 2-8, Anderson 1-1, Ford 1-4, Wahl 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-2, Davison 0-3, Reuvers 0-3). Fouled Out_Trice. Rebounds_Illinois 39 (Grandison 8), Wisconsin 27 (Potter 6). Assists_Illinois 13 (Frazier, Williams 4), Wisconsin 10 (Davison, Trice 2). Total Fouls_Illinois 18, Wisconsin 20.
