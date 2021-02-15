On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 5 Illinois looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) vs. No. 5 Illinois (14-5, 10-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. In its last five wins against the Wildcats, Illinois has won by an average of 9 points. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2019, a 68-66 victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn has complemented Dosunmu and is putting up a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. Dosunmu has accounted for 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.6 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 21st among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern defense has allowed 72.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing