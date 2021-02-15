No. 5 Illinois looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) vs. No. 5 Illinois (14-5, 10-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Illinois looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. In its last five wins against the Wildcats, Illinois has won by an average of 9 points. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2019, a 68-66 victory.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn has complemented Dosunmu and is putting up a double-double with 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. Dosunmu has accounted for 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.6 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 21st among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern defense has allowed 72.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th).

