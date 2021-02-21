Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 Houston 90, Cincinnati 52

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (7-8)

Vogt 1-2 0-2 2, Davenport 4-13 1-1 11, DeJulius 2-9 4-4 8, Saunders 1-2 3-4 6, Williams 1-10 4-8 6, Adams-Woods 0-3 0-0 0, Eason 3-6 3-6 10, M.Madsen 2-3 2-3 7, Diarra 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 17-28 52.

HOUSTON (18-3)

Chaney 2-3 2-2 6, Gorham 3-6 2-2 9, Grimes 6-14 5-5 20, Jarreau 4-7 3-3 11, Sasser 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 4-10 4-4 12, White 4-9 1-2 10, Gresham 0-0 0-0 0, Shead 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts 0-0 2-3 2, Tyson 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 19-21 90.

Halftime_Houston 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 5-21 (Davenport 2-8, Saunders 1-1, Eason 1-2, M.Madsen 1-2, Diarra 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-2, DeJulius 0-2, Williams 0-3), Houston 9-23 (Grimes 3-8, Sasser 2-5, Elvin 1-1, White 1-1, Gorham 1-2, Tyson 1-3, Jarreau 0-1, Mark 0-2). Fouled Out_Saunders. Rebounds_Cincinnati 24 (Eason 5), Houston 44 (White 9). Assists_Cincinnati 9 (Vogt 3), Houston 13 (Grimes, Mark 3). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 21, Houston 22. A_1,859 (8,479).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles