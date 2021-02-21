No. 6 Houston 90, Cincinnati 52

CINCINNATI (7-8)

Vogt 1-2 0-2 2, Davenport 4-13 1-1 11, DeJulius 2-9 4-4 8, Saunders 1-2 3-4 6, Williams 1-10 4-8 6, Adams-Woods 0-3 0-0 0, Eason 3-6 3-6 10, M.Madsen 2-3 2-3 7, Diarra 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 17-28 52.

HOUSTON (18-3)

Chaney 2-3 2-2 6, Gorham 3-6 2-2 9, Grimes 6-14 5-5 20, Jarreau 4-7 3-3 11, Sasser 4-9 0-0 10, Mark 4-10 4-4 12, White 4-9 1-2 10, Gresham 0-0 0-0 0, Shead 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts 0-0 2-3 2, Tyson 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 19-21 90.

Halftime_Houston 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 5-21 (Davenport 2-8, Saunders 1-1, Eason 1-2, M.Madsen 1-2, Diarra 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-2, DeJulius 0-2, Williams 0-3), Houston 9-23 (Grimes 3-8, Sasser 2-5, Elvin 1-1, White 1-1, Gorham 1-2, Tyson 1-3, Jarreau 0-1, Mark 0-2). Fouled Out_Saunders. Rebounds_Cincinnati 24 (Eason 5), Houston 44 (White 9). Assists_Cincinnati 9 (Vogt 3), Houston 13 (Grimes, Mark 3). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 21, Houston 22. A_1,859 (8,479).

