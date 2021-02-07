No. 6 Stanford 83, Utah 41

UTAH (5-11)
McFarland 2-4 0-4 4, Torres 1-4 0-0 2, Becker 2-9 3-4 7, Martin 2-15 0-0 4, Maxwell 2-7 0-0 4, Pendande 2-6 7-11 11, Puc 0-1 3-4 3, McQueen 2-6 0-0 5, Rees 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-54 14-25 41
STANFORD (17-2)
Brink 4-9 4-4 12, Lexie Hull 2-6 1-2 7, Jones 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-6 0-0 13, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3, Belibi 4-5 1-2 9, Jerome 1-4 1-2 3, Lacie Hull 2-3 1-1 5, Jump 2-6 0-0 6, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 1-2 1, Van Gytenbeek 5-12 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-62 9-13 83
|Utah
|7
|7
|15
|12
|—
|41
|Stanford
|24
|23
|23
|13
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Utah 1-22 (Torres 0-3, Becker 0-4, Martin 0-5, Maxwell 0-4, Puc 0-1, McQueen 1-4, Rees 0-1), Stanford 10-23 (Brink 0-1, Hull 2-5, Williams 3-3, Wilson 1-1, Jerome 0-2, Hull 0-1, Jump 2-5, Van Gytenbeek 2-5). Assists_Utah 4 (Becker 3), Stanford 18 (Belibi 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 36 (Becker 5-8), Stanford 43 (Emma-Nnopu 3-8). Total Fouls_Utah 15, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
