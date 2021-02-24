Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 7 Baylor 70, Oklahoma St. 51

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA ST. (17-7)

Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Mack 9-19 0-1 18, Asberry 5-16 3-4 15, Fields 3-13 0-0 7, Notoa 0-6 2-2 2, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-8 0-0 0, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-1 1-2 1, Keys 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-73 6-9 51

BAYLOR (18-2)

Smith 8-14 4-5 20, Egbo 5-12 3-4 13, Trinity Oliver 2-4 0-0 4, Richards 2-5 1-2 5, Ursin 5-10 0-0 11, Bickle 1-3 0-0 2, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, Carrington 5-10 1-1 12, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-66 9-12 70

Oklahoma St. 11 10 17 13 51
Baylor 16 19 19 16 70

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-22 (Asberry 2-6, Fields 1-7, Notoa 0-4, Keys 2-5), Baylor 3-7 (Ursin 1-2, Bickle 0-1, Andrews 1-1, Carrington 1-3). Assists_Oklahoma St. 11 (Keys 3), Baylor 23 (Richards 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 42 (Mack 7-18), Baylor 52 (Smith 2-9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 14, Baylor 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,119.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species