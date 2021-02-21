No. 7 Baylor 77, Oklahoma 66

BAYLOR (17-2)

Smith 7-9 2-2 16, Egbo 1-3 2-2 4, Trinity Oliver 3-5 2-3 8, Richards 5-6 1-2 11, Ursin 7-15 1-2 17, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 7-13 4-5 19, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-54 12-16 77

OKLAHOMA (8-10)

Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 5-17 7-10 19, Robertson 4-9 0-0 11, Tot 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 10-20 1-3 21, Vann 4-4 0-0 9, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-13 66

Baylor 22 20 19 16 — 77 Oklahoma 18 24 11 13 — 66

3-Point Goals_Baylor 3-12 (Ursin 2-6, Carrington 1-6), Oklahoma 8-22 (Gregory 2-9, Robertson 3-7, Tot 2-3, Williams 0-1, Vann 1-1, Veitenheimer 0-1). Assists_Baylor 14 (Richards 5), Oklahoma 13 (Tot 4). Fouled Out_Baylor Richards, Oklahoma Vann. Rebounds_Baylor 38 (Egbo 3-6), Oklahoma 19 (Vann 3-3). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Oklahoma 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_857.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.