Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 7 Baylor 77, Oklahoma 66

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

BAYLOR (17-2)

Smith 7-9 2-2 16, Egbo 1-3 2-2 4, Trinity Oliver 3-5 2-3 8, Richards 5-6 1-2 11, Ursin 7-15 1-2 17, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Carrington 7-13 4-5 19, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-54 12-16 77

OKLAHOMA (8-10)

Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 5-17 7-10 19, Robertson 4-9 0-0 11, Tot 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 10-20 1-3 21, Vann 4-4 0-0 9, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 8-13 66

Baylor 22 20 19 16 77
Oklahoma 18 24 11 13 66

3-Point Goals_Baylor 3-12 (Ursin 2-6, Carrington 1-6), Oklahoma 8-22 (Gregory 2-9, Robertson 3-7, Tot 2-3, Williams 0-1, Vann 1-1, Veitenheimer 0-1). Assists_Baylor 14 (Richards 5), Oklahoma 13 (Tot 4). Fouled Out_Baylor Richards, Oklahoma Vann. Rebounds_Baylor 38 (Egbo 3-6), Oklahoma 19 (Vann 3-3). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, Oklahoma 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_857.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Implement and Manage Storage in Azure
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles