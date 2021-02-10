Trending:
No. 7 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 50

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:50 pm
BAYLOR (15-2)

Smith 12-22 4-6 28, Egbo 3-4 2-2 8, Trinity Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Richards 4-8 0-0 8, Ursin 3-8 0-0 7, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 2-7 0-0 4, Carrington 5-9 0-0 12, Jordyn Oliver 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 1-1 0-2 2, Gusters 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-70 7-12 82

TEXAS TECH (9-11)

Gordon 0-5 6-6 6, Gray 3-19 6-7 12, Faye 2-3 2-2 6, Jackson 1-5 1-2 3, Murray 1-5 1-3 3, Gerlich 2-3 2-2 6, Wade-Warren 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 2-5 2-2 6, Powell 2-2 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-50 22-26 50

Baylor 18 21 27 16 82
Texas Tech 3 14 10 23 50

3-Point Goals_Baylor 3-11 (Ursin 1-4, Andrews 0-3, Carrington 2-4), Texas Tech 0-13 (Gordon 0-3, Gray 0-3, Faye 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Murray 0-2, Gerlich 0-1, Wade-Warren 0-1). Assists_Baylor 20 (Richards 6), Texas Tech 5 (Jackson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 48 (Smith 5-13), Texas Tech 27 (Jackson 3-6). Total Fouls_Baylor 20, Texas Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,086.

