No. 7 Texas A&M 54, LSU 41

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:54 pm
LSU (8-8)

Trasi 4-9 2-2 10, Aifuwa 5-10 1-2 11, Pointer 4-11 1-2 12, Seay 2-12 0-0 5, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Shematsi 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 1-4 0-0 3, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 4-6 41

TEXAS A&M (17-1)

Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Nixon 3-4 0-0 7, Wells 5-10 3-4 14, Wilson 4-9 1-1 11, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Zaay Green 3-8 0-0 6, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Pitts 3-4 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-45 6-7 54

LSU 18 9 10 4 41
Texas A&M 10 11 18 15 54

3-Point Goals_LSU 5-17 (Trasi 0-3, Pointer 3-6, Seay 1-6, Spencer 0-1, Cherry 1-1), Texas A&M 6-13 (Nixon 1-2, Wells 1-2, Wilson 2-4, Green 0-2, Pitts 2-3). Assists_LSU 11 (Seay 6), Texas A&M 15 (Nixon 5). Fouled Out_LSU Trasi. Rebounds_LSU 31 (Trasi 4-7), Texas A&M 27 (Johnson 2-5). Total Fouls_LSU 12, Texas A&M 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

