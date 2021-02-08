No. 7 Texas Tech looks for home win vs No. 14 WVU

No. 14 West Virginia (13-5, 6-3) vs. No. 7 Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas Tech looks for its fifth straight win over No. 14 West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Mountaineers at Texas Tech was an 80-76 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Mac McClung has averaged 17.2 points to lead the charge for the Red Raiders. Terrence Shannon Jr. is also a big contributor, putting up 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers are led by Derek Culver, who is averaging a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Miles McBride has made or assisted on 44 percent of all West Virginia field goals over the last five games. McBride has accounted for 30 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Mountaineers are 4-5 when opponents score more than 71.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

