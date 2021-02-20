No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

VANDERBILT (6-12)

Disu 5-13 6-8 17, Evans 7-9 0-1 18, Pippen 5-13 12-14 24, Albert 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 3-6 0-0 6, McBride 2-6 0-0 6, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Stute 1-2 0-1 2, Obinna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-24 78.

ALABAMA (18-5)

Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Bruner 0-2 1-2 1, Reese 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 3-6 1-1 8, Petty 2-8 1-2 6, Shackelford 10-21 6-9 27, Jah.Quinerly 3-6 6-8 15, Ellis 2-3 3-4 8, Primo 1-5 2-2 5, Rojas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 20-28 82.

Halftime_Alabama 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 10-23 (Evans 4-5, McBride 2-4, Pippen 2-7, Disu 1-2, Albert 1-3, Harvey 0-2), Alabama 10-39 (Jah.Quinerly 3-6, Reese 2-5, Ellis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Primo 1-5, Petty 1-7, Shackelford 1-9, Barnes 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Bruner 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 33 (Disu 15), Alabama 34 (Ellis 9). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Wright 5), Alabama 15 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 22, Alabama 19. A_2,055 (15,383).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.