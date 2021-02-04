Trending:
No. 8 Baylor 83, Kansas 50

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (6-9)

Chatzileonti 3-8 1-1 8, Ajekwu 2-2 0-0 4, Franklin 1-7 1-2 3, Kersgieter 7-14 4-8 21, Mitchell 0-1 2-2 2, Prater 0-2 0-0 0, Stephens 2-4 0-0 5, Brosseau 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-4 1-2 1, Vuksic 1-2 0-0 3, Jessen 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 9-15 50

BAYLOR (13-2)

Smith 8-14 1-3 17, Egbo 4-11 1-2 9, Trinity Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Richards 2-4 3-6 7, Ursin 5-13 6-7 16, Bickle 4-5 0-0 9, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Carrington 5-12 4-5 17, Jordyn Oliver 2-6 0-0 4, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Gusters 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-73 15-23 83

Kansas 8 20 10 12 50
Baylor 21 17 25 20 83

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-20 (Chatzileonti 1-3, Franklin 0-3, Kersgieter 3-5, Stephens 1-2, Brosseau 1-2, Thomas 0-3, Vuksic 1-2), Baylor 4-11 (Ursin 0-2, Bickle 1-1, Andrews 0-2, Carrington 3-6). Assists_Kansas 14 (Franklin 4), Baylor 24 (Richards 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 25 (Franklin 2-2), Baylor 56 (Ursin 6-9). Total Fouls_Kansas 23, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,240.

