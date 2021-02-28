Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 8 Maryland 62, Northwestern 50

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (19-2)

Bibby 0-7 2-2 2, Collins 7-10 4-6 18, Benzan 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 8-17 0-0 17, Owusu 3-7 4-4 10, Masonius 3-6 0-0 6, Reese 1-6 2-2 4, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 14-16 62

NORTHWESTERN (13-6)

Mott 1-1 0-2 2, Hamilton 2-14 0-0 4, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 6-21 0-0 13, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 4-16 7-9 15, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 4-8 2-4 10, McWilliams 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 10-17 50

Maryland 16 14 17 15 62
Northwestern 12 15 10 13 50

3-Point Goals_Maryland 2-13 (Bibby 0-3, Benzan 1-4, Miller 1-5, Reese 0-1), Northwestern 2-13 (Hamilton 0-4, Pulliam 1-3, Burton 0-5, Morris 1-1). Assists_Maryland 16 (Owusu 7), Northwestern 16 (Hamilton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 42 (Collins 4-10), Northwestern 38 (Burton 5-7). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Northwestern 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_20.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 A Day in the Life of a Developer:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary