No. 8 Maryland 62, Northwestern 50

MARYLAND (19-2)
Bibby 0-7 2-2 2, Collins 7-10 4-6 18, Benzan 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 8-17 0-0 17, Owusu 3-7 4-4 10, Masonius 3-6 0-0 6, Reese 1-6 2-2 4, Styles 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 14-16 62
NORTHWESTERN (13-6)
Mott 1-1 0-2 2, Hamilton 2-14 0-0 4, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 6-21 0-0 13, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 4-16 7-9 15, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 4-8 2-4 10, McWilliams 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-63 10-17 50
|Maryland
|16
|14
|17
|15
|—
|62
|Northwestern
|12
|15
|10
|13
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Maryland 2-13 (Bibby 0-3, Benzan 1-4, Miller 1-5, Reese 0-1), Northwestern 2-13 (Hamilton 0-4, Pulliam 1-3, Burton 0-5, Morris 1-1). Assists_Maryland 16 (Owusu 7), Northwestern 16 (Hamilton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 42 (Collins 4-10), Northwestern 38 (Burton 5-7). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Northwestern 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_20.
