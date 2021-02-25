No. 8 Maryland 88, Purdue 59

MARYLAND (18-2)
Bibby 2-6 0-0 4, Collins 5-8 2-2 13, Benzan 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 6-12 2-2 16, Owusu 6-16 1-4 13, Masonius 3-7 4-5 10, Reese 6-10 4-5 17, Styles 4-5 0-1 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kozlova 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-71 13-19 88
PURDUE (6-14)
Diagne 5-7 2-4 12, Farquhar 2-3 0-0 4, Layden 3-7 0-2 8, Moore 5-16 1-2 13, Traylor 4-7 7-9 15, Gony 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-4 0-0 0, Woltman 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-4 0-1 2, Hardin 1-4 0-0 3, Shaya Kyle 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 10-18 59
|Maryland
|16
|28
|20
|24
|—
|88
|Purdue
|9
|17
|15
|18
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-11 (Bibby 0-2, Collins 1-1, Benzan 1-3, Miller 2-2, Reese 1-2, Kozlova 0-1), Purdue 5-16 (Layden 2-5, Moore 2-4, Traylor 0-2, Grant 0-1, Hardin 1-4). Assists_Maryland 21 (Owusu 5), Purdue 12 (Layden 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 50 (Collins 4-6), Purdue 26 (Diagne 5-10). Total Fouls_Maryland 13, Purdue 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_161.
