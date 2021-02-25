Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 8 Maryland 88, Purdue 59

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (18-2)

Bibby 2-6 0-0 4, Collins 5-8 2-2 13, Benzan 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 6-12 2-2 16, Owusu 6-16 1-4 13, Masonius 3-7 4-5 10, Reese 6-10 4-5 17, Styles 4-5 0-1 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kozlova 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-71 13-19 88

PURDUE (6-14)

Diagne 5-7 2-4 12, Farquhar 2-3 0-0 4, Layden 3-7 0-2 8, Moore 5-16 1-2 13, Traylor 4-7 7-9 15, Gony 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-4 0-0 0, Woltman 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-4 0-1 2, Hardin 1-4 0-0 3, Shaya Kyle 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 10-18 59

Maryland 16 28 20 24 88
Purdue 9 17 15 18 59

3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-11 (Bibby 0-2, Collins 1-1, Benzan 1-3, Miller 2-2, Reese 1-2, Kozlova 0-1), Purdue 5-16 (Layden 2-5, Moore 2-4, Traylor 0-2, Grant 0-1, Hardin 1-4). Assists_Maryland 21 (Owusu 5), Purdue 12 (Layden 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 50 (Collins 4-6), Purdue 26 (Diagne 5-10). Total Fouls_Maryland 13, Purdue 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_161.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species