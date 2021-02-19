No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 13 Oregon 56

OREGON (12-6)

Boley 1-4 0-0 2, Sabally 5-6 1-3 12, Mikesell 1-5 0-0 2, Paopao 4-7 0-0 11, Parrish 2-6 2-2 7, Dugalic 1-5 0-0 3, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-4 3-3 5, Chavez 2-7 0-0 6, Shelley 3-8 0-0 7, Scherr 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 7-10 56

UCLA (13-3)

Miller 7-13 2-4 16, Onyenwere 5-11 4-4 17, Chou 5-8 2-4 14, Corsaro 1-4 3-3 6, Osborne 4-8 3-4 13, Bessoir 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Darius 0-1 2-2 2, Horvat 3-5 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 19-25 83

Oregon 11 11 22 12 — 56 UCLA 28 18 17 20 — 83

3-Point Goals_Oregon 9-25 (Boley 0-1, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 0-3, Paopao 3-5, Parrish 1-3, Dugalic 1-2, Prince 0-1, Chavez 2-4, Shelley 1-3, Scherr 0-1, Wilson 0-1), UCLA 10-22 (Onyenwere 3-5, Chou 2-4, Corsaro 1-2, Osborne 2-5, Bessoir 0-2, Darius 0-1, Horvat 2-3). Assists_Oregon 13 (Chavez 4), UCLA 19 (Corsaro 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 24 (Team 2-5), UCLA 47 (Onyenwere 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 19, UCLA 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

