No. 8 Villanova 81, St. John’s 58

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 10:20 pm
ST. JOHN’S (14-10)

Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 2-7 0-0 4, Champagnie 5-18 6-6 16, Cole 3-9 2-3 9, Addae-Wusu 1-3 4-8 6, Earlington 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, I.Moore 4-5 1-2 10, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0, Toro 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-58 13-21 58.

VILLANOVA (15-3)

Robinson-Earl 5-13 1-2 12, Samuels 5-10 2-3 14, Daniels 6-8 1-2 17, Gillespie 5-8 2-4 14, J.Moore 3-7 1-1 8, Slater 2-3 2-4 6, Swider 2-7 2-2 7, Antoine 1-2 1-2 3, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 12-20 81.

Halftime_Villanova 42-25. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 3-23 (I.Moore 1-2, Williams 1-2, Cole 1-5, Addae-Wusu 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Earlington 0-2, Alexander 0-4, Champagnie 0-6), Villanova 11-26 (Daniels 4-6, Samuels 2-2, Gillespie 2-3, J.Moore 1-4, Robinson-Earl 1-4, Swider 1-4, Antoine 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Slater 0-1). Rebounds_St. John’s 29 (Champagnie 7), Villanova 38 (Samuels 9). Assists_St. John’s 11 (Dunn, Addae-Wusu 4), Villanova 20 (Gillespie 5). Total Fouls_St. John’s 19, Villanova 20.

