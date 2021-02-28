No. 9 Iowa 73, No. 4 Ohio St. 57

IOWA (18-7)
Garza 10-16 2-3 24, Bohannon 3-8 0-0 8, Fredrick 2-6 0-0 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 2, Wieskamp 7-13 0-2 19, Ke.Murray 4-8 0-0 8, Toussaint 1-3 1-2 3, P.McCaffery 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 29-62 5-9 73.
OHIO ST. (18-7)
Liddell 7-11 1-4 15, Sueing 4-8 2-2 12, Young 1-4 0-0 3, Walker 5-9 0-0 10, Washington 3-10 0-0 7, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3, Jallow 2-3 0-0 4, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 6-10 57.
Halftime_Iowa 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 10-24 (Wieskamp 5-9, Garza 2-3, Bohannon 2-5, Fredrick 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-1, Ke.Murray 0-2), Ohio St. 5-17 (Sueing 2-4, Young 1-1, Ahrens 1-2, Washington 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Liddell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Towns 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa 31 (Garza 11), Ohio St. 28 (Young, Jallow 5). Assists_Iowa 19 (Toussaint 7), Ohio St. 8 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Ohio St. 13.
