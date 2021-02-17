No. 9 Maryland 103, Illinois 58

ILLINOIS (3-14)
Myles 3-5 1-2 7, Rubin 0-2 0-0 0, Nye 4-11 1-2 11, Peebles 7-14 2-3 18, Terry 1-10 1-2 3, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-2 1-1 3, Robins 1-1 0-2 2, Lopes 1-4 0-0 2, Ephraim 2-3 0-0 5, O’Malley 0-0 0-0 0, Amusan 0-2 0-0 0, McQueen 2-10 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 8-14 58
MARYLAND (15-2)
Bibby 8-15 2-2 20, Collins 4-10 0-0 9, Benzan 7-13 2-2 22, Miller 3-14 5-6 11, Owusu 6-13 5-6 17, Masonius 4-8 0-0 9, Styles 3-3 2-2 8, Young 1-3 0-0 3, Kozlova 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-82 16-18 103
|Illinois
|11
|22
|17
|8
|—
|58
|Maryland
|29
|25
|23
|26
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-19 (Nye 2-6, Peebles 2-2, Terry 0-1, Ephraim 1-2, Amusan 0-1, McQueen 1-7), Maryland 11-30 (Bibby 2-7, Collins 1-2, Benzan 6-12, Miller 0-4, Owusu 0-1, Masonius 1-2, Young 1-2). Assists_Illinois 11 (Terry 6), Maryland 24 (Miller 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 37 (Myles 3-6), Maryland 53 (Bibby 5-9). Total Fouls_Illinois 13, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_Illinois Rubin 1. A_0.
