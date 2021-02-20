No. 9 Oklahoma 66, Iowa St. 56

OKLAHOMA (14-5)

Manek 1-7 2-2 4, Gibson 4-9 0-0 10, Harkless 2-8 3-4 7, Harmon 4-7 1-2 10, Reaves 5-12 8-10 20, Kuath 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 1-2 2-2 5, Williams 2-5 0-2 4, Iwuakor 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 16-22 66.

IOWA ST. (2-16)

Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Young 6-9 0-1 12, Bolton 6-16 1-1 14, Coleman-Lands 5-15 3-3 13, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4, Dubar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 4-6 56.

Halftime_Oklahoma 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-24 (Gibson 2-5, Reaves 2-6, Hill 1-1, Harmon 1-3, Williams 0-2, Harkless 0-3, Manek 0-4), Iowa St. 4-19 (Jackson 2-4, Harris 1-4, Bolton 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Coleman-Lands 0-4). Rebounds_Oklahoma 39 (Harkless 9), Iowa St. 32 (Young, Conditt 8). Assists_Oklahoma 9 (Harkless 3), Iowa St. 12 (Bolton 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 14, Iowa St. 17. A_1,281 (14,384).

