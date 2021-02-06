On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 72

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:03 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA ST. (2-11)

Young 6-16 0-0 12, Bolton 8-20 0-0 21, Coleman-Lands 4-13 0-0 11, Harris 2-4 0-0 6, Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Jackson 3-8 0-0 9, Johnson 4-7 0-0 11, Conditt 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 2-2 72.

OKLAHOMA (12-5)

Manek 4-7 0-0 9, Gibson 6-11 2-2 18, Harkless 6-9 6-8 19, Harmon 2-5 0-0 4, Reaves 5-10 6-6 16, Hill 5-7 1-3 11, Kuath 1-3 0-2 2, Phipps 0-1 0-0 0, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 15-21 79.

Halftime_Oklahoma 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 16-31 (Bolton 5-8, Johnson 3-4, Coleman-Lands 3-8, Jackson 3-8, Harris 2-3), Oklahoma 6-19 (Gibson 4-9, Harkless 1-2, Manek 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Hill 0-1, Phipps 0-1, Reaves 0-1). Fouled Out_Bolton, Coleman-Lands, Johnson. Rebounds_Iowa St. 29 (Bolton 7), Oklahoma 39 (Manek 15). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Bolton 4), Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 8). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 21, Oklahoma 12. A_2,734 (11,562).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea