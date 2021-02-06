No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 72

IOWA ST. (2-11)
Young 6-16 0-0 12, Bolton 8-20 0-0 21, Coleman-Lands 4-13 0-0 11, Harris 2-4 0-0 6, Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Jackson 3-8 0-0 9, Johnson 4-7 0-0 11, Conditt 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 2-2 72.
OKLAHOMA (12-5)
Manek 4-7 0-0 9, Gibson 6-11 2-2 18, Harkless 6-9 6-8 19, Harmon 2-5 0-0 4, Reaves 5-10 6-6 16, Hill 5-7 1-3 11, Kuath 1-3 0-2 2, Phipps 0-1 0-0 0, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 15-21 79.
Halftime_Oklahoma 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 16-31 (Bolton 5-8, Johnson 3-4, Coleman-Lands 3-8, Jackson 3-8, Harris 2-3), Oklahoma 6-19 (Gibson 4-9, Harkless 1-2, Manek 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Hill 0-1, Phipps 0-1, Reaves 0-1). Fouled Out_Bolton, Coleman-Lands, Johnson. Rebounds_Iowa St. 29 (Bolton 7), Oklahoma 39 (Manek 15). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Bolton 4), Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 8). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 21, Oklahoma 12. A_2,734 (11,562).
