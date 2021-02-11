On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. T-12 Michigan 62, Purdue 49

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 9:13 pm
MICHIGAN (11-1)

Hailey Brown 3-10 0-0 6, Hillmon 9-12 3-3 21, Leigha Brown 4-13 11-14 20, Johnson 2-12 4-6 8, Nolan 2-4 0-0 5, Kiser 0-0 0-0 0, Dilk 1-3 0-0 2, Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 18-23 62

PURDUE (6-10)

Diagne 1-1 0-2 2, Farquhar 0-1 0-0 0, Layden 5-11 0-0 13, Moore 2-8 0-0 4, Traylor 6-13 1-2 15, Gony 0-0 0-4 0, Grant 1-1 0-0 3, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 3-4 4-6 10, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0, Shaya Kyle 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-39 7-16 49

Michigan 12 19 15 16 62
Purdue 6 18 11 14 49

3-Point Goals_Michigan 2-15 (Brown 0-3, Brown 1-5, Johnson 0-3, Nolan 1-3, Dilk 0-1), Purdue 6-14 (Layden 3-5, Moore 0-2, Traylor 2-5, Grant 1-1, Doumbia 0-1). Assists_Michigan 13 (Brown 3), Purdue 10 (Doumbia 3). Fouled Out_Purdue Diagne, Shaya Kyle. Rebounds_Michigan 39 (Hillmon 6-10), Purdue 18 (Team 1-1). Total Fouls_Michigan 17, Purdue 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_161.

