No. T-19 DePaul 82, Seton Hall 76

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 9:30 pm
SETON HALL (9-6)

Allesch 1-4 0-0 2, Elmore 5-16 3-9 13, Espinoza-Hunter 8-15 1-2 17, Jackson 3-13 1-2 9, Park-Lane 10-20 2-3 24, Bembry 3-7 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-79 7-16 76

DEPAUL (12-4)

Allen 3-6 4-4 10, Bekelja 10-15 1-3 22, Church 3-8 0-0 7, Held 6-18 2-2 17, Morris 5-16 8-8 20, Dallmann 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 0-2 0-0 0, Rogers 2-9 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-74 16-19 82

Seton Hall 17 14 20 25 76
DePaul 13 18 30 21 82

3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 5-26 (Allesch 0-2, Elmore 0-1, Espinoza-Hunter 0-3, Jackson 2-10, Park-Lane 2-6, Bembry 0-2, Smith 1-2), DePaul 8-27 (Bekelja 1-3, Church 1-3, Held 3-7, Morris 2-7, Daninger 0-2, Rogers 1-5). Assists_Seton Hall 15 (Elmore 5), DePaul 17 (Morris 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seton Hall 46 (Bembry 5-10), DePaul 48 (Allen 4-6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, DePaul 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

