No. T-19 West Virginia 81, TCU 78

TCU (8-11)

Berry 4-9 0-0 10, Patricia Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Diggs 6-9 1-2 13, Germond 1-4 1-2 4, Heard 12-20 10-15 38, Yummy Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Mokwuah 0-1 0-0 0, Conn 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 2-7 3-3 9, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 15-22 78

WEST VIRGINIA (17-3)

Martinez 9-17 2-2 21, Niblack 5-9 1-2 11, Deans 5-9 4-6 15, Gondrezick 5-11 2-5 14, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Ejiofor 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 5-8 0-0 12, Hemingway 1-3 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-61 11-19 81

TCU 19 19 19 21 — 78 West Virginia 24 18 20 19 — 81

3-Point Goals_TCU 9-21 (Berry 2-6, Germond 1-3, Heard 4-5, Holmes 2-7), West Virginia 6-11 (Martinez 1-2, Deans 1-1, Gondrezick 2-5, Carson 2-3). Assists_TCU 20 (Germond 7), West Virginia 22 (Deans 9). Fouled Out_TCU Heard. Rebounds_TCU 31 (Heard 2-9), West Virginia 33 (Team 3-4). Total Fouls_TCU 18, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_TCU Heard 1. A_1,236.

