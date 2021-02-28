Norfolk St. 72, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 51

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND (0-4)
Grant 1-6 1-1 3, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Henry 11-18 0-1 24, Lewis 4-10 0-2 9, Alexander 3-10 2-2 10, Callaway 1-6 0-0 3, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Eisentraut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 3-6 51.
NORFOLK ST. (14-7)
Matthews 2-2 1-2 5, Bryant 4-10 1-1 9, Carter 8-12 2-2 18, Chavis 4-8 0-2 10, Hicks 1-4 2-2 4, Hawkins 4-7 1-2 11, Chambers 2-4 1-2 5, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-2 0-2 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Lawrence 2-3 0-0 6, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Bottoms 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 8-15 72.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 35-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 6-20 (Henry 2-2, Alexander 2-6, Lewis 1-5, Callaway 1-6, Grant 0-1), Norfolk St. 6-20 (Lawrence 2-3, Hawkins 2-4, Chavis 2-5, Anderson 0-2, Hicks 0-2, Bryant 0-4). Rebounds_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 23 (Scott, Alexander 5), Norfolk St. 34 (Bryant 9). Assists_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 7 (Lewis 4), Norfolk St. 9 (Bryant, Lawrence 2). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s College of Maryland 13, Norfolk St. 10. A_168 (7,000).
