Norfolk St. 86, Delaware St. 55

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 8:31 pm
DELAWARE ST. (2-13)

Bennett 3-6 1-2 8, Kent 4-9 2-2 11, M.Carter 3-7 4-4 11, Stansbury 4-12 1-5 10, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0, Fragala 2-8 0-2 6, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2, Baucum 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Peek-Green 0-0 0-0 0, Sodom 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 19-48 11-19 55.

NORFOLK ST. (13-7)

Matthews 3-6 2-3 8, D.Carter 6-13 4-4 16, Chavis 4-6 0-2 10, Lawrence 3-5 0-1 8, Hicks 2-9 2-2 7, Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Hawkins 6-12 2-2 17, Ford 4-4 2-2 10, Sidibe 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bottoms 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 32-64 13-18 86.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 6-21 (Fragala 2-5, M.Carter 1-2, Bennett 1-3, Kent 1-3, Stansbury 1-7, Wiley 0-1), Norfolk St. 9-23 (Hawkins 3-6, Chavis 2-3, Lawrence 2-4, Sidibe 1-1, Hicks 1-5, Anderson 0-1, D.Carter 0-1, Bryant 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 25 (Stansbury 8), Norfolk St. 31 (Chavis 7). Assists_Delaware St. 10 (Wiley 5), Norfolk St. 14 (D.Carter 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 19, Norfolk St. 20. A_215 (7,000).

