North Alabama looks to end streak vs Lipscomb

Lipscomb (15-10, 9-5) vs. North Alabama (10-10, 6-8)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks to extend North Alabama’s conference losing streak to eight games. North Alabama’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the North Florida Ospreys 82-78 on Jan. 29. Lipscomb won 77-63 at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: North Alabama’s Mervin James, Payton Youngblood and C.J. Brim have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahsan Asadullah has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has 40 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Alabama is 0-8 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Lipscomb is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bisons. North Alabama has 24 assists on 62 field goals (38.7 percent) over its previous three games while Lipscomb has assists on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.2 percent. The Lions have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

