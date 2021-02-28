Trending:
North Carolina 68, Virginia Tech 63

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 6:33 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (13-9)

Bailey 5-10 2-4 12, Holesinska 4-13 0-0 11, Kelly 8-16 3-3 22, Ustby 4-9 1-2 9, Watts 4-11 2-2 11, Todd-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 3, Zelaya 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-11 68

VIRGINIA TECH (13-8)

Kitley 4-12 0-0 8, Amoore 7-15 4-4 22, Baines 5-9 1-3 12, King 0-5 0-0 0, Sheppard 5-14 1-2 14, Gregg 1-1 2-3 4, Green 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 8-12 63

North Carolina 19 12 21 16 68
Virginia Tech 18 27 8 10 63

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-23 (Holesinska 3-10, Kelly 3-7, Ustby 0-1, Watts 1-3, Young 1-2), Virginia Tech 9-28 (Amoore 4-8, Baines 1-3, King 0-5, Sheppard 3-11, Green 1-1). Assists_North Carolina 12 (Bailey 3), Virginia Tech 14 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bailey 5-12), Virginia Tech 33 (Baines 2-11). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Virginia Tech 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.

